The outlook is for pretty much the same into the start of next week, though the warm temperatures may well drop a couple of degrees from Sunday.
Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):
Alcudia (9C) 19C, light southeast-southwest breezes; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 19, Fri: 19, Sat: 17.
Andratx (9C) 18C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Thu: 19, Fri: 19, Sat: 18.
Binissalem (6C) 21C, light east breeze or calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 23, Fri: 22, Sat: 21.
Deya (9C) 18C, calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 18.
Palma (9C) 20C, light south breeze or calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 21, Fri: 22, Sat: 20.
Pollensa (8C) 20C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 21, Fri: 21, Sat: 18.
Porreres (4C) 21C, calm or light south breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 21, Fri: 22, Sat: 21.
Sant Llorenç (6C) 20C, light southeast breeze or calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 22, Fri: 20, Sat: 20.
Santanyi (6C) 20C, calm; humidity 65%. Thu: 21, Fri: 21, Sat: 19.
Sineu (5C) 21C, calm or light south breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 22, Fri: 21, Sat: 21.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h.
Tuesday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 20.2 Binissalem, 20.0 Puerto Pollensa, 19.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 19.3 Palma Airport, 19.2 Arta and Sineu, 19.0 Es Capdellà; Lows of 2.0 Lluc, 3.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.2 Palma University, 4.6 Can Sion (Campos), 4.9 Muro.
