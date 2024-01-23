The anticyclone dominating Mallorca's weather will mean another day of sunny skies, quite high temperatures for the time of year, minimal breeze and some fog.

The outlook is for pretty much the same into the start of next week, though the warm temperatures may well drop a couple of degrees from Sunday.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (9C) 19C, light southeast-southwest breezes; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 19, Fri: 19, Sat: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Tuesday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 20.2 Binissalem, 20.0 Puerto Pollensa, 19.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 19.3 Palma Airport, 19.2 Arta and Sineu, 19.0 Es Capdellà; Lows of 2.0 Lluc, 3.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.2 Palma University, 4.6 Can Sion (Campos), 4.9 Muro.