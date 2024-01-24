Another day with plenty of sun and quite warm temperatures. Perhaps a touch more breeze in areas than there has been. Fog will once again be a possibility in various parts of Mallorca. There is a yellow alert for fog for the south and east of the island from midnight Wednesday to 8am Thursday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6pm (UV rating 2): Alcudia (9C) 19C, calm; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.

Andratx (10C) 19C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Fri: 19, Sat: 19, Sun: 19.

Binissalem (8C) 23C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 50%. Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 20.

Deya (10C) 20C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 30%. Fri: 19, Sat: 19, Sun: 18.

Palma (9C) 21C, light south breeze or calm; humidity 55%. Fri: 22, Sat: 21, Sun: 21.

Pollensa (9C) 21C, light southeast breeze or calm; humidity 65%. Fri: 19, Sat: 19, Sun: 18.

Porreres (7C) 21C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 45%. Fri: 22, Sat: 21, Sun: 19.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 22C, light northwest-west breezes; humidity 55%. Fri: 20, Sat: 20, Sun: 18.

Santanyi (8C) 21C, light west breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 21, Sat: 19, Sun: 18.

(8C) 21C, light west breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 21, Sat: 19, Sun: 18. Sineu (9C) 22C, light west breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 50%. Fri: 20, Sat: 21, Sun: 19. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle 19. Wednesday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 23.2 Arta, 22.6 Petra, 22.3 Sa Pobla, 22.1 Palma University, 21.9 Binissalem, 21.6 Sineu, 21.5 Palma Port and Puerto Pollensa, 21.3 Pollensa, 21.0 Porreres; Lows of 3.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.2 Lluc, 5.1 Manacor, 5.4 Can Sion (Campos), 5.5 Binissalem.