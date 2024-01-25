There is a yellow alert for fog for the whole of Mallorca except the Tramuntana region up to 10am Friday. Otherwise another fine and sunny day with minimal breeze.

The met agency reckoned that Thursday would be the warmest day of the current spell of unseasonably high temperatures. But Friday is looking pretty warm as well. The warmest temperatures are being recorded in the interior. In Ibiza on Thursday there was a high of 26.7C.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (10C) 20C, light northeast breeze veering south; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 18, Sun: 16, Mon: 18.

Andratx (9C) 20C, calm; humidity 55%. Sat: 19, Sun: 19, Mon: 18.

Binissalem (8C) 23C, light east breeze or calm; humidity 45%. Sat: 22, Sun: 19, Mon: 19.

Deya (11C) 20C, calm; humidity 35%. Sat: 19, Sun: 18, Mon: 17.

Palma (6C) 22C, light south breeze or calm; humidity 45%. Sat: 19, Sun: 20, Mon: 20.

Pollensa (9C) 22C, light northeast breeze backing northwest; humidity 55%. Sat: 19, Sun: 17, Mon: 19.

Porreres (6C) 23C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sat: 22, Sun: 19, Mon: 18.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 22C, light southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 55%. Sat: 20, Sun: 17, Mon: 18.

Santanyi (7C) 21C, calm; humidity 45%. Sat: 19, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

Sineu (8C) 22C, light northeast breeze or calm; humidity 55%. Sat: 21, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Thursday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 24.8 Binissalem, 24.5 Sineu, 23.5 Sa Pobla, 23.4 Manacor, 23.2 Porreres, 23.1 Arta, 22.5 Petra and Santa Maria, 22.3 Lluc and Llucmajor, 22.0 Pollensa; Lows of 2.5 Lluc, 3.4 Palma University, 3.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.6 Pollensa, 5.7 Muro.