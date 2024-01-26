Saturday will be sunny with some occasional cloud in areas and possible fog. Temperatures expected to be down a touch on the previous couple of days.

Looking ahead to Thursday and the first of February, there is no real sign of a break in the weather. It could be quite cloudy at times next week, but the chance of rain is minimal and the breezes aren't due to pick up notably.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (9C) 18C, light northeast breeze or calm; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

Andratx (10C) 19C, light south breeze backing east; humidity 55%. Sun: 19, Mon: 18, Tue: 17.

Binissalem (9C) 21C, light east breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 20, Mon: 19, Tue: 19.

Deya (10C) 19C, calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 18, Mon: 17, Tue: 16.

Palma (8C) 21C, light east breeze or calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 20, Mon: 20, Tue: 19.

Pollensa (8C) 19C, light east breeze or calm; humidity 65%. Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 19.

Porreres (6C) 21C, light northeast-east breezes; humidity 50%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 19.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 20C, light east breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

Santanyi (6C) 20C, light east breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

Sineu (8C) 21C, light northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 19, Mon: 18, Tue: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Friday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 24.6 Sineu, 24.4 Arta and Binissalem, 24.1 Porreres, 24.0 Pollensa, 23.7 Llucmajor, 23.6 Santa Maria, 23.1 Petra, 23.0 Manacor; Lows of 2.5 Lluc, 2.9 Can Sion (Campos), 3.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 4.1 Palma University, 4.2 Binissalem.