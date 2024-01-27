Cloudy at times for much of the island on Sunday, the best of the sun, according to weather stations, likely to be in the southwest.

The settled weather is due to continue all week, occasional risk of a spot of rain and highs of 20C.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (8C) 17C, calm increasing to light southeast breeze; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Andratx (8C) 19C, light southeast breeze or calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 17.

Binissalem (7C) 20C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 60%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

Deya (9C) 18C, light northwest breeze or calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 16.

Palma (6C) 20C, light northeast-east breezes; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 19.

Pollensa (7C) 18C, light southeast breeze; humidity 70%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

Porreres (5C) 20C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 60%. Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 18C, gentle east breeze; humidity 70%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Santanyi (7C) 18C, gentle east breeze; humidity 65%. Mon: 18, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

Sineu (6C) 19C, light east breeze; humidity 65%. Mon: 18, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 22.8 Can Sion (Campos), 22.7 Palma University, 22.6 Binissalem, Llucmajor and Porreres, 22.1 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 22.0 Pollensa; Lows of 2.5 Can Sion (Campos), 2.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.6 Salines Llevant (Campos), 3.9 Lluc, 4.7 Binissalem.