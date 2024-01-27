The settled weather is due to continue all week, occasional risk of a spot of rain and highs of 20C.
Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):
-
Alcudia (8C) 17C, calm increasing to light southeast breeze; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.
-
Andratx (8C) 19C, light southeast breeze or calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 17.
-
Binissalem (7C) 20C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 60%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.
-
Deya (9C) 18C, light northwest breeze or calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 16.
-
Palma (6C) 20C, light northeast-east breezes; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 19.
-
Pollensa (7C) 18C, light southeast breeze; humidity 70%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.
-
Porreres (5C) 20C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 60%. Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.
-
Sant Llorenç (7C) 18C, gentle east breeze; humidity 70%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.
-
Santanyi (7C) 18C, gentle east breeze; humidity 65%. Mon: 18, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.
-
Sineu (6C) 19C, light east breeze; humidity 65%. Mon: 18, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.
Saturday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 22.8 Can Sion (Campos), 22.7 Palma University, 22.6 Binissalem, Llucmajor and Porreres, 22.1 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 22.0 Pollensa; Lows of 2.5 Can Sion (Campos), 2.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.6 Salines Llevant (Campos), 3.9 Lluc, 4.7 Binissalem.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.