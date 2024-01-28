No real change forecast for the week, but there may be some freezing overnight temperatures midweek and a touch of frost.
Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 2):
-
Alcudia (10C) 18C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 17.
-
Andratx (9C) 18C, light east breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 16.
-
Binissalem (8C) 17C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.
-
Deya (8C) 17C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 70%. Tue: 16, Wed: 15, Thu: 15.
-
Palma (10C) 19C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.
-
Pollensa (8C) 19C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 65%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.
-
Porreres (7C) 18C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.
-
Sant Llorenç (10C) 18C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 70%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.
-
Santanyi (10C) 18C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.
-
Sineu (8C) 18C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Sunday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 21.5 Palma Port, 20.8 Es Capdellà, 20.2 Binissalem and Palma University, 20.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 19.7 Palma Airport, 19.4 Llucmajor, 19.3 Sant Elm; Lows of 2.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.0 Lluc and Can Sion (Campos), 4.3 Binissalem, 4.6 Petra.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.