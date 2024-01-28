Bit more of a breeze on Monday. Sunny with cloudy spells in areas, temperatures expected to fall slightly.

No real change forecast for the week, but there may be some freezing overnight temperatures midweek and a touch of frost.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (10C) 18C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 17.

Andratx (9C) 18C, light east breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 16.

Binissalem (8C) 17C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

Deya (8C) 17C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 70%. Tue: 16, Wed: 15, Thu: 15.

Palma (10C) 19C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

Pollensa (8C) 19C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 65%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

Porreres (7C) 18C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 18C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 70%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

Santanyi (10C) 18C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

Sineu (8C) 18C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 21.5 Palma Port, 20.8 Es Capdellà, 20.2 Binissalem and Palma University, 20.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 19.7 Palma Airport, 19.4 Llucmajor, 19.3 Sant Elm; Lows of 2.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.0 Lluc and Can Sion (Campos), 4.3 Binissalem, 4.6 Petra.