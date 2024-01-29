The met agency is predicting a week of "atmospheric stability", the anticyclone continuing to give settled conditions. Tuesday will be another day of sun with some cloud, modest breezes and no sign of rain, which is how it is expected to be right into next weekend. Daytime temperatures not remarkable, highs of 20C, but still above normal for the time of year.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7pm (UV rating 2): Alcudia (8C) 17C, light southeast-east breezes; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 17, Thu: 18, Fri: 17.

(8C) 17C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Wed: 17, Thu: 18, Fri: 18. Sineu (6C) 18C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Wed: 17, Thu: 19, Fri: 18. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19. Monday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 19.1 Palma Port, 18.5 Es Capdellà and Puerto Pollensa, 18.2 Binissalem, 18.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Llucmajor, 17.9 Porreres, 17.8 Palma Airport, 17.6 Palma University, Pollensa and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 17.5 Sant Elm; Lows of 1.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 9.1 Puerto Soller, 9.7 Lluc, 10.1 Sant Elm.