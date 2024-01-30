Cloudy intervals on Wednesday, no rain forecast, otherwise sunny with negligible breeze.

Went below zero in the mountains around dawn on Tuesday; hardly unusual. Freezing temperatures elsewhere aren't being forecast for the next few days. The daytime temperatures on Wednesday expected to be down a touch. For the rest of the week and into next week, temperatures generally ranging between 16 and 20C, with plenty of sun.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (7C) 17C, light southeast breeze or calm; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.

(7C) 17C, light southeast breeze or calm; humidity 60%. - Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 17. Andratx (7C) 16C, light southeast breeze or calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 16, Fri: 17, Sat: 16.

(7C) 16C, light southeast breeze or calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 16, Fri: 17, Sat: 16. Binissalem (5C) 17C, light southeast breeze or calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 17, Sat: 18.

(5C) 17C, light southeast breeze or calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 17, Sat: 18. Deya (6C) 15C, light northwest breeze or calm; humidity 65%. Thu: 15, Fri: 15, Sat: 15.

(6C) 15C, light northwest breeze or calm; humidity 65%. Thu: 15, Fri: 15, Sat: 15. Palma (7C) 17C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 17.

(7C) 17C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 17. Pollensa (6C) 17C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 19, Fri: 17, Sat: 18.

(6C) 17C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 19, Fri: 17, Sat: 18. Porreres (4C) 18C, light east breeze or calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 17, Sat: 18.

(4C) 18C, light east breeze or calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 17, Sat: 18. Sant Llorenç (6C) 17C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.

(6C) 17C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 17. Santanyi (5C) 17C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.

(5C) 17C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 17. Sineu (5C) 17C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 16, Sat: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Tuesday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 19.6 Puerto Pollensa, 19.3 Palma Port, 19.2 Capdepera, 18.5 Arta, 18.4 Pollensa and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 18.2 Palma Airport, 18.0 Palma University; Lows of -0.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), +3.5 Lluc, 5.0 Palma University, 5.2 Petra, 6.0 Sa Pobla.