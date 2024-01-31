Another sunny day on Thursday. Low temperatures around freezing overnight and early on may be more widespread than just high areas of the mountains.

On Friday, a change is forecast in that it will be quite windy for much of the island. There is an alert for the coasts in Menorca for Friday, an indication that the breezes will be up and from the north/northeast. This wind is then due to die down on Saturday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (5C) 18C, calm increasing to light west breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 17, Sat: 16, Sun: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Wednesday summary (as of 5.30pm) - Highs of 17.8 Pollensa and Puerto Pollensa, 17.5 Palma Port, 17.2 Capdepera, 17.1 Arta, 16.9 Manacor, 16.8 Binissalem and Palma Airport, 16.7 Can Sion (Campos), 16.6 Muro and Petra, 16.5 Palma University and Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of -1.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), +3.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.7 Lluc, 5.4 Palma University.