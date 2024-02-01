A sunny Friday for much of Mallorca, more by way of cloud forecast for eastern areas and there may be some fog in the Tramuntana. There is a yellow alert for the north/northeast coast from 9am to 3pm - waves to three metres - and it is expected to be quite windy for a time in the north, east and part of the interior.

This wind will ease; Saturday will be calmer. Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 2): Alcudia (8C) 17C, moderate north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 18, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

Andratx (8C) 17C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

Binissalem (4C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sat: 18, Sun: 18, Mon: 19.

Deya (7C) 15C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 15, Sun: 16, Mon: 17.

Palma (5C) 19C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Sat: 18, Sun: 17, Mon: 18.

Pollensa (7C) 17C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 65%. Sat: 19, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.

Porreres (3C) 17C, fresh north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Sat: 18, Sun: 18, Mon: 19.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 17C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 18, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.

Santanyi (5C) 17C, fresh north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sat: 17, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

(5C) 17C, fresh north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sat: 17, Sun: 18, Mon: 18. Sineu (4C) 16C, fresh north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Sat: 19, Sun: 18, Mon: 19. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 39. Thursday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 19.9 Puerto Pollensa, 19.5 Pollensa, 19.2 Binissalem, 18.8 Sa Pobla, 18.7 Llucmajor, Manacor and Sineu, 18.6 Palma University, 18.5 Arta, 18.3 Porreres, 18.2 Muro, Petra and Santa Maria, 18.1 Palma Port; Lows of -1.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), +0.1 Can Sion (Campos), 0.8 Lluc, 1.5 Palma University, 2.0 Salines Llevant (Campos), 2.7 Sineu, 3.1 Manacor.