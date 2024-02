And another fine sunny day in prospect. Breezes down on what they were on Friday. Highs nudging 20C.

Outlook for the next few days - continuing fine, but Tuesday at present looks as if it will be overcast for the whole island (but with no rain).

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (8C) 18C, light northeast breeze backing west; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 19.

Andratx (8C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 17.

Binissalem (4C) 18C, light southwest-west breezes; humidity 45%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 19.

Deya (7C) 15C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sun: 16, Mon: 17, Tue: 17.

Palma (4C) 18C, light southwest-west breezes; humidity 50%. Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

Pollensa (7C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sun: 20, Mon: 20, Tue: 19.

Porreres (3C) 19C, light west breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 19.

Sant Llorenç (5C) 19C, calm; humidity 45%. Sun: 20, Mon: 20, Tue: 20.

Santanyi (4C) 18C, light west breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

Sineu (3C) 19C, light west breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Friday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 19.7 Palma Port, 19.0 Palma University, 18.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 17.8 Binissalem, 17.7 Es Capdellà, 17.6 Palma Airport and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 17.4 Santanyi, 17.2 Can Sion (Campos), 17.1 Puerto Soller, 17.0 Salines Llevant (Campos) and Sant Elm; Lows of 1.6 Can Sion, 2.8 Lluc, 3.5 Salines Llevant, 4.1 Palma University; Gusts of 59 km/h Capdepera, 56 Petra, 55 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).