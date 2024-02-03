Sunny with some occasional cloud and possible fog on Sunday.

For the week ahead, all weather stations are indicating a very high probability of rain on Friday. Temperatures also expected to rise a bit during the week - up to 22 or 23C.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (8C) 18C, calm increasing to light south breeze; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 19.

Andratx (8C) 17C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

Binissalem (4C) 18C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 19.

Deya (7C) 16C, light west breeze or calm; humidity 40%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 16.

Palma (6C) 18C, light south breeze backing east; humidity 60%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 19.

Pollensa (6C) 19C, light southeast breeze veering west; humidity 50%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.

Porreres (6C) 18C, light west breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 19.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 19C, light west breeze or calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

Santanyi (7C) 18C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 18, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

Sineu (6C) 19C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 20.5 Puerto Pollensa, 20.2 Arta, 19.2 Capdepera and Sa Pobla, 19.1 Petra, 18.8 Colonia Sant Pere and Pollensa, 18.4 Muro, 18.2 Palma Port, 18.1 Manacor, 18.0 Santanyi and Sineu; Lows of 1.1 Can Sion (Campos), 1.2 Lluc, 2.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.3 Binissalem, 2.6 Salines Llevant (Campos).