A yellow alert for fog on Monday - this is for the south and interior from midnight Sunday to 10am. Fog may be possible elsewhere as well. Otherwise sunny and quite warm.

During the week, it is expected to get a bit warmer. On Friday an Atlantic front is forecast to move in and bring rain.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (7C) 18C, calm; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 21.

Andratx (8C) 17C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

Binissalem (5C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

Deya (8C) 17C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 45%. Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

Palma (7C) 18C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Tue: 18, Wed: 20, Thu: 19.

Pollensa (6C) 20C, calm; humidity 50%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 22.

Porreres (6C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 19, Wed: 21, Thu: 19.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 20C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 45%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 20.

Santanyi (7C) 20C, light west breeze easing to southwest; humidity 55%. Tue: 18, Wed: 20, Thu: 19.

Sineu (7C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 19, Wed: 21, Thu: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 21.7 Arta, 21.1 Pollensa, 21.0 Puerto Pollensa, 20.6 Capdepera, 19.9 Petra, 19.5 Muro, 19.4 Son Servera, 19.3 Colonia Sant Pere, 19.0 Palma University and Sa Pobla; Lows of -0.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), +0.2 Lluc, 2.5 Muro and Palma University.