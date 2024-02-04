During the week, it is expected to get a bit warmer. On Friday an Atlantic front is forecast to move in and bring rain.
Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):
Alcudia (7C) 18C, calm; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 21.
Andratx (8C) 17C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.
Binissalem (5C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.
Deya (8C) 17C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 45%. Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.
Palma (7C) 18C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Tue: 18, Wed: 20, Thu: 19.
Pollensa (6C) 20C, calm; humidity 50%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 22.
Porreres (6C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 19, Wed: 21, Thu: 19.
Sant Llorenç (7C) 20C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 45%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 20.
Santanyi (7C) 20C, light west breeze easing to southwest; humidity 55%. Tue: 18, Wed: 20, Thu: 19.
Sineu (7C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 19, Wed: 21, Thu: 20.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Sunday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 21.7 Arta, 21.1 Pollensa, 21.0 Puerto Pollensa, 20.6 Capdepera, 19.9 Petra, 19.5 Muro, 19.4 Son Servera, 19.3 Colonia Sant Pere, 19.0 Palma University and Sa Pobla; Lows of -0.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), +0.2 Lluc, 2.5 Muro and Palma University.
