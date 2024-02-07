Fog possible early on; lifting to give a sunny morning, but clouding over across most of the island in the afternoon. Quite a breezy Thursday, but not as much as on Friday. The Atlantic storm moving in by Friday will bring high winds and rough seas as well as rain. There are yellow alerts for wind and for the coasts on Friday, which may yet be extended.

Rain, Aemet has suggested, may not be as heavy as had been forecast earlier this week. But it is likely to continue on Saturday, as will the high winds. The whole weekend is due to be windy.

There could be some snow on high ground at the weekend. Daytime temperatures are forecast to drop but not dramatically.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (9C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh south; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.

(9C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh south; humidity 50%. - Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 17. Andratx (9C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 16.

(9C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 16. Binissalem (6C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 16, Sat: 17, Sun: 15.

(6C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 16, Sat: 17, Sun: 15. Deya (8C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 50%. Fri: 16, Sat: 15, Sun: 14.

(8C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 50%. Fri: 16, Sat: 15, Sun: 14. Palma (9C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 18, Sun: 16.

(9C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 18, Sun: 16. Pollensa (10C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Fri: 19, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.

(10C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Fri: 19, Sat: 18, Sun: 17. Porreres (7C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 16.

(7C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 16. Sant Llorenç (8C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 16.

(8C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 16. Santanyi (9C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 16.

(9C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 16. Sineu (7C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 15.

* Gentle breeze to 19 km/h; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary (as of 5pm) - Highs of 20.9 Pollensa, 20.8 Sa Pobla, 20.7 Palma University and Puerto Pollensa, 20.6 Petra, 20.5 Manacor and Palma Port, 20.4 Binissalem and Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 1.8 Can Sion (Campos), 3.6 Salines Llevant (Campos), 4.3 Lluc and Palma University.