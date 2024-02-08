Alerts for wind and rough coastal conditions have been issued for Saturday as well, and there may be more for Sunday.
There will be less risk of rain on Saturday, when there is due to be a good deal of sun by the afternoon. Sunday is expected to be sunny with minimal chance of any rain. Temperatures, which are forecast to drop over the weekend, will recover on Monday. Next week currently looks pleasant.
Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 2):
Alcudia (11C) 19C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 18, Sun: 17, Mon: 20.
Andratx (10C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 17, Sun: 16, Mon: 19.
Binissalem (10C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 15, Mon: 19.
Deya (10C) 17C, fresh south breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Sat: 15, Sun: 14, Mon: 17.
Palma (12C) 17C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 16, Mon: 20.
Pollensa (9C) 20C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 18, Sun: 17, Mon: 20.
Porreres (11C) 17C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 18, Sun: 16, Mon: 19.
Sant Llorenç (12C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 18, Sun: 16, Mon: 20.
Santanyi (11C) 18C, strong southwest breeze easing to fresh; humidity 65%. Sat: 18, Sun: 16, Mon: 19.
Sineu (12C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 17, Sun: 15, Mon: 19.
* Moderate breeze to 28 km/h; fresh to 38; strong to 49.
Thursday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 21.6 Capdepera, 21.5 Pollensa, 20.5 Arta, 20.3 Muro, 19.8 Colonia Sant Pere, 19.7 Son Servera, 19.6 Petra and Puerto Pollensa, 19.4 Puerto Soller, 19.2 Banyalbufar and Sa Pobla, 19.1 Santanyi; Lows of 3.6 Lluc, 4.5 Can Sion (Campos), 5.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.2 Palma University, 5.6 Binissalem.
