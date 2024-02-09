Well, the met agency did suggest that rain on Friday in Mallorca wouldn't be that heavy, and the met agency was right to have suggested this. The heaviest rain in Spain because of Storm Karlotta was over 140 litres per square metre. But that was in Cadiz. In Sa Pobla there were 2.4 litres, the island maximum up to 6.30pm.

Perhaps there will be rain on Saturday. It's still a possibility in the morning. By the afternoon there will be a general improvement (apart from the wind), and fine weather will follow into next week. So much so that a high of 25C is currently being forecast for Thursday.

Yellow weather alerts on Saturday - Wind (gusts of 70 km/h) in the Tramuntana, south and east from 10am to 6pm. Rough coastal conditions (waves to four metres) from midnight to midnight for the Tramuntana and south coasts, to 8pm for the east coast, and from 12 noon to midnight for the north/northeast. Alerts for the coasts will continue into Sunday, when it is still due to be windy.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (10C) 18C, strong west breeze veering northwest; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 21.

* Gentle breeze to 19 km/h; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Friday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 19.1 Banyalbufar (at midnight), 18.0 Puerto Soller, 17.9 Pollensa and Santanyi, 17.8 Can Sion (Campos), 17.6 Muro, 17.5 Salines Llevant (Campos), 17.2 Sa Pobla, 17.1 Portocolom, 17.0 Capdepera; Lows of 7.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.1 Palma University, 10.6 Lluc; Gusts of 90 km/h Cabrera, 84 Banyalbufar, 70 Serra Alfabia; Rainfall of 2.4 litres per square metre Sa Pobla, 1.9 Serra Alfabia, 1.4 Sineu, 1.2 Binissalem.