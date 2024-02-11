Sunny but still fairly breezy at times on Monday. Temperatures on the climb this week, with breezes from the west and northwest forecast to switch to southerly; they won't be as chilly therefore. Up to 23C midweek, with weather stations suggesting a spot of rain towards the backend of the week, but nothing of significance - for now at any rate.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 5.30pm (UV rating 3): Alcudia (8C) 20C, moderate west breeze veering northwest; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 21, Thu: 21.

Andratx (9C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 55%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.

Binissalem (6C) 19C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh northwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 18, Wed: 21, Thu: 22.

Deya (8C) 18C, gentle west breeze veering northwest; humidity 55%. Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.

Palma (9C) 20C, gentle west breeze increasing to fresh northwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 19, Wed: 19, Thu: 21.

Pollensa (8C) 20C, moderate west breeze veering northwest; humidity 40%. Tue: 19, Wed: 22, Thu: 23.

Porreres (7C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 19, Wed: 21, Thu: 21.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 19, Wed: 21, Thu: 20.

Santanyi (8C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 55%. Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Sineu (8C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 19, Wed: 21, Thu: 22. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38. Sunday summary (as of 5.30pm) - Highs of 17.3 Capdepera, 17.2 Portocolom and Son Servera, 16.8 Palma Port, 16.7 Palma Airport, 16.6 Santanyi, 16.5 Can Sion (Campos), 16.4 Arta, 16.0 Llucmajor; Lows of 4.4 Can Sion, 4.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 4.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.1 Salines Llevant (Campos); Gusts of 90 km/h Serra Alfabia, 81 Cabrera, 68 Puerto Pollensa, 67 Capdepera.