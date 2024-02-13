A yellow alert for fog for the south of Mallorca on Wednesday. This is from 3am to 11am; visibility down to 100 metres. Fog also possible elsewhere, especially the interior and the east.

Otherwise a sunny Valentine's Day and a quite warm one, highs of 22C.

Later in the week - The hint of rain on Friday, as noted earlier this week, is now 45% probability at most.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (9C) 21C, calm increasing to gentle south breeze; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 20, Fri: 19, Sat: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Tuesday summary (as of 5pm) - Highs of 20.5 Pollensa, 20.2 Petra, 19.8 Sa Pobla, 19.7 Llucmajor, 19.5 Arta and Sineu, 19.4 Puerto Pollensa, 18.9 Manacor, 18.8 Sant Elm and Santa Maria, 18.7 Colonia Sant Pere, 18.6 Binissalem and Can Sion (Campos), 18.5 Muro; Lows of 3.7 Can Sion, 5.7 Binissalem, 6.0 Palma University and Salines Llevant (Campos); Gust of 80 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).