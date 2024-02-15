Well, according to Aemet, a storm is due to blow in on Friday. However, weather stations predictions of rain now indicate a 40% probability of rain at most; lower than was being forecast on Wednesday. The met agency does say that any rain will be light and may well be of the muddy variety. It is expected to be quite windy, and as the breezes will be from the north, it's likely to feel chilly.

There are no weather alerts, so it can't be much of a storm by the looks of it. Otherwise, generally cloudy for most of the island with some mist or fog possible in the morning.

Remaining fairly unsettled on Saturday, better on Sunday, but there is at present a high probability of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (9C) 18C, moderate north breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 17, Sun: 19, Mon: 19.

* Gentle breeze to 19 km/h; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 22.5 Binissalem, 22.4 Palma Port, 22.3 Es Capdellà and Sant Elm, 22.0 Palma Airport, 21.8 Pollensa and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 21.5 Muro, 21.3 Palma University, Porreres and Sa Pobla, 21.1 Llucmajor; Lows of 3.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.3 Palma University, 6.5 Binissalem, 7.1 Arta, 7.4 Salines Llevant (Campos); Gusts of 54 km/h Cabrera and Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Portocolom, 0.1 Santanyi.