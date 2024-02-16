So, there was no storm on Friday. Nothing like one. A bit of rain, but negligible, and not that windy either. Still, there's always overnight and into Saturday.

We have a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions (north, northeast, east) from midnight Friday to 6pm Saturday - gusts of 60 km/h and waves of three metres. The north wind is forecast to be quite strong at times, easing by the evening.

Mainly grey skies in the morning, with a rain probability - according to weather stations across the island - up to 90%. This probability is much higher than it was on Friday, but if there is rain, it's unlikely to amount to much. Due to brighten up by the afternoon, but not especially warm. A better day on Sunday - plenty of sun and warmer.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (10C) 18C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate northeast; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Friday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 19.0 Es Capdellà, 18.5 Palma Port, 18.0 Palma Airport, 17.8 Arta, Binissalem, Palma University and Son Servera, 17.7 Can Sion (Campos) and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 17.3 Llucmajor and Salines Llevant (Campos), 17.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 17.0 Manacor and Porreres; Lows of 4.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.9 Lluc, 7.2 Palma University, 8.0 Binissalem, 8.3 Can Sion; Gust of 48 km/h Capdepera; Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Petra.