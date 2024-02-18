A mostly sunny day on Monday; cloudy skies at times most likely in eastern areas. An outside chance of a drop of rain more or less anywhere in the morning. Warm, with the UV rate climbing to 4.

No risk of rain on Tuesday now being forecast, but it will be breezy; there is a yellow alert for the north and northeast coasts.

Some fairly high temperatures being predicted for Thursday - up to 24C - but it looks as if an Atlantic front is on its way for Friday. Westerly winds are currently forecast to be quite strong, and temperatures will drop several degrees; rain on the cards for Friday, and there could be some snow on high ground.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (9C) 19C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 20, Thu: 22.

Andratx (9C) 17C, light southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 70%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 20.

Binissalem (6C) 19C, light southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 50%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 21.

Deya (8C) 17C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Tue: 16, Wed: 17, Thu: 20.

Palma (8C) 20C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 21.

Pollensa (8C) 21C, light east breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 50%. Tue: 18, Wed: 21, Thu: 24.

Porreres (7C) 19C, calm increasing to light south and west breezes; humidity 50%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 20.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 19C, light north breeze backing northwest; humidity 50%. Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 21.

Santanyi (8C) 18C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 19.

Sineu (7C) 19C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Sunday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 20.9 Can Sion (Campos), 20.8 Arta and Binissalem, 20.4 Petra and Sineu, 20.3 Llucmajor, 19.9 Porreres, 19.6 Pollensa, 19.5 Sa Pobla, 19.4 Manacor, 19.3 Santa Maria, 19.0 Palma Airport and Salines Llevant (Campos); Lows of 3.8 Palma University, 4.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.4 Can Sion, 4.7 Lluc.