A mainly cloudy Sunday with only occasional sunny spells in areas, but the probability of rain is very low.

It will be windy and there are currently yellow alerts for high winds in the Tramuntana region and in the south - gusts up to 70km/h. There are also yellow alerts for coasts for the whole of the island - from noon to midnight for the east, south and Tramuntana and from 3pm for the north/northeast.

Although there was rain and some hail as well as the odd thunderstorm on Saturday, the rain wasn't generally that heavy. It may well be heavier from Monday to Wednesday, with weather stations forecasting thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday. Things should pick up on Thursday, with temperatures on the rise,

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 8pm (UV rating 2/3):

Alcudia (7C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 19, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Saturday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 15.4 Cabrera, 15.3 Palma Port, 15.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Puerto Soller, 15.0 Capdepera and Portocolom, 14.9 Sant Elm, 14.7 Salines Llevant (Campos), 14.5 Es Capdellà and Son Servera; Lows of 2.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 5.4 Puerto Pollensa, 5.5 Lluc; Gusts of 79 km/h Serra Alfabia, 63 Cabrera, 53 Capdepera; Rainfall of 20 litres per square metre Puerto Pollensa, 7.2 Pollensa, 4.6 Son Torrella, 4.0 Salines Llevant.