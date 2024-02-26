A fair bit of weather around. On Tuesday, there will be some sunny spells, but there may well also be thunderstorms in addition to rain. The probability of rain is high in the morning and again in the evening, when the wind is due to pick up and be strong in the north of the island.

As to snow on high ground (1100 metres), this has been forecast for a few days and is likely. Just to point out that this time last year was when Mallorca was hit by Storm Juliette and the heaviest snowfall for years; a repeat is not on the cards.

Wednesday is at present looking pretty grim - heavy cloud, thunderstorms and rain. A yellow alert has already been issued for wind in the north of the island, and there is an amber alert for the north and northeast coast; yellow alert for the rest of the island. Weather stations indicating that it will be windy across the whole island, so further alerts may be issued.

Thursday, by contrast, should be very pleasant, but Friday (Balearics Day and a public holiday) could see some more rain.

A note on temperatures - of the Monday highs listed below only three were during the day (Capdepera, Muro and Sa Pobla).

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (6C) 16C, moderate north breeze increasing to strong; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 16, Thu: 18, Fri: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Monday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 18.7 Puerto Soller, 18.6 Palma Port, 18.5 Pollensa, 18.3 Banyalbufar and Capdepera, 18.2 Puerto Pollensa, 17.7 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 17.5 Palma Airport, 17.4 Palma University, 17.2 Es Capdellà, 17.1 Muro and Sa Pobla; Lows of 3.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.1 Lluc, 8.8 Palma University, 9.1 Sant Elm; Gusts of 94 km/h Serra Alfabia, 80 Banyalbufar, 77 Cabrera, 63 Manacor; Rainfall of 10.8 litres per square metre Puerto Soller, 10.4 Banyalbufar, 8.3 Santanyi, 6.8 Es Capdellà, 6.2 Sant Elm.