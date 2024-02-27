The beautiful city of Palma, known for its Mediterranean charm, is forecast to experience a day of lower temperatures and moderate rain on 27th February 2024. Mallorca's Municipal Meteorological Department (MMD) has predicted a maximum temperature of 12.97 ºC and a minimum of 8.5 ºC throughout the day.

Temperature and Feels-like Predictions

Palma will wake up to a morning temperature of 8.56 ºC with a feels-like temperature of 6.94 ºC. The day temperature is expected to rise moderately to 11.85 ºC, feeling like 11.1 ºC. As evening unfolds, conditions are expected to cool again to 10.43 ºC, with a feels-like temperature of 9.51 ºC, before settling in at 10.89 ºC for the night, feeling more like 10.02 ºC.

Atmospheric Pressure, Humidity, and Wind Forecast

The atmospheric pressure for the day is likely to remain stable at 1009 hPa, with humidity levels hovering around 77%. A noteworthy feature of the day will be the brisk winds blowing at an average speed of 8.79 m/s from the north-west (320º), with gusts potentially reaching as high as 12.38 m/s.

Cloud Cover and Rain Probability

The sky would remain partially cloudy for the majority of the day, with predicted cloud coverage at 71%. The probability of rain stands high at 67%, so locals are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats to stay dry.

As temperatures dip below average, residents are encouraged to dress warmly and prepare for a wet day. We will continue to monitor the weather conditions and provide timely updates.