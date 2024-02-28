The coming day on the last of February in Palma is forecasted to be far from balmy with the morning temperatures not expected to exceed 9.88ºC, whilst temperatures during the daytime could barely approach 12.06ºC.

The island, sometimes praised for its moderate Mediterranean climate, will instead face a temperamental winter day. The temperature in the evening is projected to drop to 11.48ºC, dipping further to a cool 11.53ºC at night with the possibility of hitting a minimum of 9.32ºC.

Wind Factor and Overcast Conditions

The wind will command attention this day. Blowing from a direction of 343º, it will be persistent, with a strength of 6.91 m/s, and gusts that could reach a sharp 13.39 m/s. Alongside, it would not be a bright day either – the large areas of cloud cover are estimated to be block about 99% of the sky.

Rain Chances and Atmospheric Pressure

With a very palpable rain chance of 63%, it will be wise to keep an umbrella at hand. The atmospheric pressure is predicted to remain constant at 1015 hPa while the humidity levels remain relatively high at 63%.

A trip outside the comfortable confines of the indoors might just turn out to be a challenge with a perceived temperature of 8.47ºC in the morning, 10.97ºC in the daytime, 10.62ºC in the evening, and 10.64ºC at night.

Stay tuned for further updates on what the day in Palma has in store for us!