A much better day on Thursday - sunny and warmer; temperatures around normal for the end of February or a touch above. But while the north wind will ease, there will still be northerly air, so it may feel a bit chilly. Clouding over by the evening.

There are alerts for the coasts - amber in the north/northeast until 5am and then yellow until 1pm; yellow for the Tramuntana and the east until 5am.

The cloud in the evening is expected to herald rain on Friday morning for much of the island. Temperatures will drop again.

The outlook for the weekend at present is for sun on Saturday and spells of rain mixed with sun on Sunday, when it is forecast to be pretty windy; near gale force in the north.

As to how things were on Wednesday, the highs listed below were nothing to write home about; most of them were in fact overnight rather than during the day. There was a good amount of rain in the mountains.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (9C) 17C, moderate north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 16, Sat: 19, Sun: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary (as of 5.30pm) - Highs of 14.0 Palma Port, 13.9 Puerto Soller, 13.6 Es Capdellà, 13.0 Palma University, 12.9 Banyalbufar and Pollensa, 12.8 Puerto Pollensa, 12.4 Capdepera, Palma Airport and Sant Elm, 12.3 Salines Llevant (Campos) and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 12.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Lows of 2.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 2.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.0 Lluc, 7.6 Binissalem and Santa Maria; Gusts of 92 km/h Capdepera, 87 Serra Alfabia, 69 Muro; Precipitation of 75.0 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 53.8 Lluc, 30.4 Arta, 25.5 Serra Alfabia, 23.6 Son Servera, 20.4 Manacor, 20.0 Banyalbufar, 18.6 Pollensa, 16.8 Muro, 14.2 Sa Pobla, 14.0 Sant Elm, 10.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 10.0 Puerto Pollensa.