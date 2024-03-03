The yellow alert for high winds in Mallorca on Sunday was extended late on Saturday to cover the north/northeast and east of the island as well as the south and the Tramuntana.
Rough weather in Mallorca on Sunday
Alert for the coasts active into Monday morning
