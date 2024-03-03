The yellow alert for high winds in Mallorca on Sunday was extended late on Saturday to cover the north/northeast and east of the island as well as the south and the Tramuntana.

A gust of 117 km/h was recorded in the mountains (Serra Alfabia) around 6.30am, other gusts in the morning having been 91 in Cabrera, 87 in Puerto Soller, 78 in Portocolom and 77 in Sa Pobla.

Aemet had issued a yellow alert for all coasts, with waves up to three metres. This alert will remain active until 6am Monday except in the east where it will cease at 6pm Sunday. The alert for wind will continue until 6pm in the north/northeast. Elsewhere, the alert was to noon Sunday.

The greatest rainfall in the morning was in Lluc - 29.6 litres per square metre. Some snow was forecast to fall at 1000 metres.