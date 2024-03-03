A yellow alert for the coasts (north/northeast, Tramuntana, south) up to 6am on Monday and it will still be pretty breezy in Mallorca on Monday, but not as windy as Sunday; there are no alerts for wind.

Otherwise sunny, and this should generally be the case up to Friday, when rain is forecast for the whole island and more snow can be expected on high ground.

There was snow at around 1100 metres on Sunday as well as some hail in areas.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 5.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (8C) 17C, fresh west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 17.

Andratx (8C) 17C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Tue: 16, Wed: 15, Thu: 17.

Binissalem (6C) 15C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 40%. Tue: 16, Wed: 17, Thu: 17.

Deya (6C) 15C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 50%. Tue: 15, Wed: 14, Thu: 16.

Palma (9C) 17C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Tue: 16, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

Pollensa (7C) 17C, moderate west breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

Porreres (6C) 16C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 17.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 16C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 35%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 16.

Santanyi (6C) 16C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 16.

Sineu (7C) 15C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Sunday summary (as of 5.30pm) - Highs of 17.1 Palma Port, 15.6 Muro, 15.5 Portocolom, 15.3 Puerto Soller, 15.2 Es Capdellà, 15.0 Puerto Pollensa, Salines Llevant (Campos) and Son Servera; Lows of 1.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 1.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.3 Lluc; Gusts of 117 km/h Serra Alfabia, 91 Cabrera, 87 Puerto Soller, 78 Portocolom, 77 Sa Pobla; Precipitation of 30.3 litres per square metre Lluc, 20.4 Son Torrella, 14.8 Pollensa.