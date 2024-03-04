The latest spells of rain and snow have improved the reserves of the reservoirs that supply Palma. Emaya has specified that the overall filling percentage is 52.81%, which is 5.23 percentage points more than on February 29. Specifically, the Gorg Blau is at 55.52% of its capacity, 6.3 percentage points more. Meanwhile, Cuber is at 48.51% of its capacity; 3.53 points more.

The president of Emaya, Llorenç Bauzà, explains that these figures are similar to the usual average: the reservoirs are usually at 55% of their capacity at this time of year. However, he points out that last year the situation of the water reserves was much better, as storm Juliette left plenty of rain and snow; the thawing of the latter was particularly positive. Thus, on March 6, 2023, the reservoirs were 76.34% full.

Cuber has improved its reserves.

Although it has not rained as much as last year by this time of year, meteorologist Miquel Salamanca reports that in the area around the Serra de Tramuntana "it has rained more this week than in the statistically rainiest period of the year, the October-December quarter". According to data from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), 203 litres of water per square metre were recorded in Son Torrella between February 26 and March 3, while between October and December 2023, 130 litres were recorded.

Calabruixada significativa al Gorg Blau! Calabruix, no neu. pic.twitter.com/ZLsHENnGD7 — Alberto Darder Rosell ❄🌨 (@albertdarder) March 3, 2024

Thanks to this rain, the aquifers have also improved their reserves. Specifically, from the February 1 to March 4, Alaró 1 has risen 5.24 metres; Ca'n Negret, 4.93 metres; and Borneta, 5.51 metres. For its part, S'Extremera has gained 3.5 metres since February 26. As for the fountains, the Font de la Vila has a flow of 200 litres per second; the Font d'en Baster, 126 litres per second; and the Font Mestre Pere, 1,000 metres per second.

The Gorg Blau is at 55.52 % of its capacity.

"Complex but not critical"

In view of this situation, the president of Emaya points out that the situation is "complex but not critical". Although the Balearic capital's water reserves are at the usual average of recent years, he points out that a decade ago they were higher. On this point, he called on citizens to take responsibility and urged them to consume water responsibly.