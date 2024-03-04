A sunny Tuesday with some cloudy spells. A northwest breeze, so it's likely to feel a bit chilly.

Looking ahead to later in week, Aemet says that a storm will affect the mainland from Thursday and arrive in the Balearics on Friday. The low pressure system will bring rain but it is not expected to be as heavy as on the mainland.

Weather stations in Mallorca are at present all indicating the likelihood of rain from Friday to Sunday, with winds quite strong over the weekend.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (8C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 17, Thu: 17, Fri: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 19.1 Palma Port, 17.6 Son Servera, 17.5 Portocolom, 17.3 Arta, 17.1 Palma Airport, 16.8 Colonia Sant Pere and Petra, 16.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 16.5 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 2.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.8 Son Servera; Gusts of 86 km/h Serra Alfabia, 82 Cabrera, 60 Puerto Soller, 57 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Santa Maria.