Welcome to your local weather update. On this 5th day of March, 2024, Palma greets the day with a chilling minimum temperature of 10.15ºC, with a comfortable increase to 14.73ºC as the day's maximum.

Wake up to a brisk morning with 11.02ºC. As the day advances, the temperature will gradually climb to a pleasant 14.56ºC before dropping to 11.56ºC in the afternoon. To wrap up the day, expect a cool 10.15ºC this evening.

Feel the weather

But, don't let the actual temperatures mislead you. The wind will make it feel a bit cooler than it actually is. The thermal sensation for today is estimated to be 10.27ºC in the morning, dipping slightly to 10.47ºC in the afternoon and further dropping to 9.13ºC in the evening.

Let's talk humidity and pressure

With atmospheric pressure standing at 1023 hPa, and the average humidity pegged at 52%, it'll be a fairly dry day in Palma.

Any wind or rain?

Winds today will blow at an average speed of 6.51 m/s, with gusts reaching up to 11.44 m/s, from the north-northwest (338º). There will be a slight cloud cover of 6%. Unlikely, but there is a small chance of rain today, at around 2%.

That's all for today's weather in Palma. Keep your coats handy!