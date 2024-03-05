A fine, sunny Wednesday with modest breezes. The good weather is set to continue on Thursday, though it is expected to be breezier. Then on Friday, the latest storm will have an impact, with unsettled weather due to last into next week. The forecast is for showers and snow possible at 1000 metres; it will also be fairly windy.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 4.30pm (UV rating 3): Alcudia (7C) 17C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 17, Fri: 18, Sat: 19.

Andratx (8C) 16C, light west breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 17, Fri: 16, Sat: 17.

Binissalem (5C) 18C, light west breeze veering northwest; humidity 40%. Thu: 18, Fri: 16, Sat: 17.

Deya (7C) 15C, light northwest breeze switching southeast; humidity 45%. Thu: 17, Fri: 15, Sat: 15.

Palma (5C) 19C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 19, Fri: 17, Sat: 18.

Pollensa (7C) 18C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Thu: 19, Fri: 19, Sat: 19.

Porreres (4C) 18C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 40%. Thu: 17, Fri: 16, Sat: 18.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 18C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 40%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 19.

Santanyi (5C) 17C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 17, Fri: 16, Sat: 18.

Sineu (5C) 18C, light west breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 17, Fri: 16, Sat: 18. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19. Tuesday summary (as of 4.30pm) - Highs of 19.5 Palma Port and Santanyi, 19.0 Can Sion (Campos), 18.6 Muro, 18.5 Sineu, 18.4 Arta, Puerto Pollensa and Sa Pobla, 18.3 Manacor and Salines Llevant (Campos), 18.2 Petra, 18.0 Llucmajor, Pollensa and Porreres; Lows of 3.6 Can Sion, 5.5 Salines Llevant, 5.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 7.1 Sineu and Son Torrella (Escorca); Gust of 67 km/h Serra Alfabia.