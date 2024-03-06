Chilly first thing on Thursday, as it was on Wednesday - just above freezing in areas - and then sunny with high cloud. The cloud is expected to build up in the evening, with rain and possible thunderstorms overnight and into Friday morning.

In the Tramuntana, there is a yellow alert for wind from 6pm (gusts of 70 km/h). This alert is active until 4am on Friday. It is possible that this will be extended, weather stations indicating that it will be fairly windy across the island on Friday but not as windy as Saturday, which is currently looking pretty grim - strong winds, grey skies and rain.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5.30pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (7C) 18C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.

(7C) 18C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. - Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 17. Andratx (8C) 17C, moderate southeast breeze backing east; humidity 50%. Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 16.

(8C) 17C, moderate southeast breeze backing east; humidity 50%. Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 16. Binissalem (5C) 18C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 15.

(5C) 18C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 15. Deya (7C) 17C, light south breeze increasing to fresh southeast; humidity 40%. Fri: 15, Sat: 15, Sun: 14.

(7C) 17C, light south breeze increasing to fresh southeast; humidity 40%. Fri: 15, Sat: 15, Sun: 14. Palma (5C) 19C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 35%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 16.

(5C) 19C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 35%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 16. Pollensa (6C) 19C, moderate southeast breeze veering south; humidity 40%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.

(6C) 19C, moderate southeast breeze veering south; humidity 40%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 17. Porreres (3C) 18C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 15.

(3C) 18C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 15. Sant Llorenç (6C) 17C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 17, Sat: 18, Sun: 16.

(6C) 17C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 17, Sat: 18, Sun: 16. Santanyi (6C) 17C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 16, Sat: 17, Sun: 15.

(6C) 17C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 16, Sat: 17, Sun: 15. Sineu (6C) 17C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Fri: 16, Sat: 17, Sun: 15.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary (as of 5.30pm) - Highs of 20.5 Arta, 19.8 Pollensa, 19.6 Sa Pobla, 19.0 Palma Port and Petra, 18.6 Puerto Pollensa, 18.5 Muro, 18.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Llucmajor, 18.2 Can Sion (Campos), 18.1 Santanyi and Sineu, 18.0 Manacor; Lows of 0.3 Lluc, 0.4 Salines Llevant (Campos), 0.5 Can Sion and Son Torrella (Escorca), 1.1 Palma University.