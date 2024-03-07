On March 7, 2024, locals and tourists in Palma can expect a somewhat chilly morning, with temperatures predicted to fall as low as 11.77 degrees Celsius. However, it appears that the mercury will rise as the day progresses, reaching a pleasing high of 15.82 degrees Celsius.

The morning temperature is expected to linger around 11.83ºC, creating a slightly brisk environment for those early risers heading out for work or a day of sightseeing. Thankfully, the nippy climate doesn't last too long with the daytime temperature peaking at a cosy 15.25 ºC.

Those planning an afternoon stroll around Palma's beautiful coastline will meet a comfortable temperature of around 14.46ºC. As night falls, the temperature will dip slightly to 13.09ºC, retaining the crisp chill of this late winter’s day.

The wind speeds are predicted to clock in at 5.43 m/s, coming from a direction of 135 degrees. Gusts are expected to peak at 9.61 m/s, so it might be a good idea to hold onto your hats! Despite these winds, humidity will reside at a moderate 57%, under the atmospheric pressure of 1014 hPa; conditions fairly typical for this time of year on the island.

Cloudy skies but no showers in sight

There's 100% cloud cover predicted but fear not! Despite the grey overhang, the probability of rain is forecast to be zero for the day. As the day unfolds, temperatures overall should feel a touch cooler than the thermometer indicates, given the wind situation and cloud cover.

To wrap things up, the day in Palma promises to be delightful as winter lingers, gently urging both residents and tourists to relish the crisp air before the arrival of spring with its vibrant colors.