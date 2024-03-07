The weather forecast for the next 24 hours makes bad reading for Mallorca. The Palma Met Office raised the alarm after winds of up to 70 kilometres an hours were forecast for this evening. For tomorrow (Friday) more high winds and mud rain.

In a statement the Met Office called for precaution as a result of the high winds and said that they were on full alert. The temperaturs have also dropped over the last 24 hours. Overnight a mimimum of -2 degrees Centigrade was registered in Escorca. There was a minimum temperature of 2 degrees at Palma university.

The Met Office said that all shipping had been informed about the adverse weather conditions.

It comes after three days of relatively good weather on the island this week with sun and light winds. Infact, in some holiday spots a large number of tourists were out sunbathing.