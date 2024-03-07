The forecast hasn't changed over the last 24 hours, and so rain with possible thunderstorms is expected overnight and into Friday morning. There may be some muddy rain. Things will pick up in the afternoon and it should be sunny mostly everywhere. Quite breezy, with a yellow alert for high winds (to 70 km/h) in the Tramuntana until 4am Friday.

As previously reported, Saturday doesn't look at all good. Rain is forecast during the day, with little prospect (at present) of sunny spells. But no weather alerts for rain have been issued, only yellows for wind in the Tramuntana and for rough coastal conditions for the whole island except the north/northeast.

Sunday should be a better day, but still windy and with the risk of some rain.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 8pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (9C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 18, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

Andratx (9C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

Binissalem (8C) 16C, fresh southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sat: 16, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

Deya (9C) 15C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. Sat: 15, Sun: 15, Mon: 15.

Palma (11C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 15, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

Pollensa (8C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 19, Sun: 19, Mon: 18.

Porreres (8C) 17C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sat: 17, Sun: 17, Mon: 18.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 17C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sat: 17, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

Santanyi (9C) 16C, fresh southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sat: 16, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

Sineu (9C) 16C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sat: 17, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 19.6 Puerto Pollensa, 18.7 Muro, 18.6 Pollensa, 18.1 Palma University, 18.0 Capdepera, 17.8 Palma Airport, 17.6 Arta and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 17.5 Banyalbufar, 17.4 Binissalem, Puerto Soller, Sa Pobla and Sant Elm; Lows of -1.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), +1.5 Binissalem, 1.7 Can Sion (Campos), 1.8 Palma University, 1.9 Salines Llevant (Campos).