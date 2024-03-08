Saturday is due to be grey, wet and windy. Weather stations predicting rain for the whole of the island, with thunderstorms possible in the evening.

There is a yellow alert for rain in the Tramuntana from 3pm to midnight - 60 litres per square metre over a twelve-hour period - and a yellow for high winds (also in the Tramuntana) from 8am to 6pm. For the coasts, there is a yellow alert for rough seas from 8am to midnight (Tramuntana and the south) and between noon and midnight in the east of Mallorca.

Snow in the Tramuntana forecast at 1200 metres, but it won't necessarily be that cold. The wind is forecast to come from the south.

On Sunday, the wind is expected to veer to the west and be as strong as on Saturday. At present, there is no alert for wind. There may be rain in areas in the morning, but it should be sunny everywhere by the afternoon.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (9C) 18C, moderate south breeze; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

(9C) 18C, moderate south breeze; humidity 70%. - Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 18. Andratx (9C) 16C, fresh south-southwest breezes; humidity 65%. Sun: 16, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.

(9C) 16C, fresh south-southwest breezes; humidity 65%. Sun: 16, Mon: 16, Tue: 16. Binissalem (8C) 16C, moderate south breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 80%. Sun: 16, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.

(8C) 16C, moderate south breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 80%. Sun: 16, Mon: 16, Tue: 16. Deya (8C) 15C, fresh south breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 70%. Sun: 15, Mon: 15, Tue: 14.

(8C) 15C, fresh south breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 70%. Sun: 15, Mon: 15, Tue: 14. Palma (13C) 16C, fresh south breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 17.

(13C) 16C, fresh south breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 17. Pollensa (8C) 18C, moderate south breeze; humidity 70%. Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

(8C) 18C, moderate south breeze; humidity 70%. Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 18. Porreres (8C) 17C, fresh south breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 18.

(8C) 17C, fresh south breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 18. Sant Llorenç (9C) 18C, fresh south breeze easing to moderate; humidity 65%. Sun: 18, Mon: 17, Tue: 18.

(9C) 18C, fresh south breeze easing to moderate; humidity 65%. Sun: 18, Mon: 17, Tue: 18. Santanyi (9C) 17C, fresh south-southwest breezes; humidity 70%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 18.

(9C) 17C, fresh south-southwest breezes; humidity 70%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 18. Sineu (9C) 16C, fresh south breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 17, Mon: 16, Tue: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Friday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 19.3 Pollensa, 18.9 Palma Port, 18.6 Puerto Pollensa, 18.4 Arta and Muro, 17.6 Colonia Sant Pere and Son Servera, 17.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Sa Pobla, 17.1 Puerto Soller, 17.0 Banyalbufar and Santanyi; Lows of 3.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 4.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.0 Lluc; Gusts of 76 km/h Cabrera, 68 Banyalbufar and Serra Alfabia; Rainfall of 9.2 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia, 6.4 Lluc, 6.2 Santa Maria, 6.0 Son Torrella, 5.8 Cabrera.