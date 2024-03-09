March came in a bit like a lion with wind and rain on the first of March, rather like today (Saturday).

The rest of the month is set to be warmer than usual with rainfall around average for the time of year.

This is the forecast from Aemet posted on Saturday morning. In the graphic for the whole of Spain, rainfall is on the left, and so it is meant to be dry from 11-17 March and then 'normal' over the final fortnight.

Aemet forecast for 11 to 31 March.

As for temperatures, the indication is around two degrees above average. Weather stations in Mallorca are currently forecasting highs of 21C next week.

Up to 11am on Saturday, there wasn't much rain - the most was 3.2 litres per square metre at the Serra Alfabia weather station in Bunyola. It was blowy, though, the strongest gust having been 80 km/h in Puerto Soller.