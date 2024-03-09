Rain likely overnight and into Sunday morning, but the forecast is for a much brighter day than Saturday. Still windy, though there are no alerts for wind, only for rough coastal conditions all day up to midnight (Tramuntana, south and east).

The rain on Saturday wasn't that heavy until later in the day; there were some torrential downpours in areas.

Monday is forecast to be a sunny day, but the wind will persist. From Tuesday, the wind is due to ease. A fairly decent week in prospect with a high of 22C by Friday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (10C) 18C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 18, Tue: 19, Wed: 19.

(10C) 18C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. - Mon: 18, Tue: 19, Wed: 19. Andratx (9C) 17C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 16.

(9C) 17C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 16. Binissalem (8C) 17C, moderate west breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

(8C) 17C, moderate west breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 18. Deya (8C) 15C, moderate west-southwest breezes; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

(8C) 15C, moderate west-southwest breezes; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 17, Wed: 17. Palma (13C) 17C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Mon: 18, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

(13C) 17C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Mon: 18, Tue: 19, Wed: 18. Pollensa (9C) 18C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

(9C) 18C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 20, Wed: 20. Porreres (8C) 17C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

(8C) 17C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 19, Wed: 18. Sant Llorenç (9C) 18C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

(9C) 18C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Mon: 18, Tue: 19, Wed: 18. Santanyi (9C) 17C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Mon: 17, Tue: 19, Wed: 17.

(9C) 17C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Mon: 17, Tue: 19, Wed: 17. Sineu (10C) 16C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Saturday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 16.2 Can Sion (Campos), 16.1 Colonia Sant Pere, 16.0 Salines Llevant (Campos), 15.8 Muro, 15.7 Palma Airport, 15.6 Manacor, Palma Port, Puerto Soller and Son Servera, 15.5 Arta and Portocolom; Lows of 5.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.3 Palma University, 7.1 Sa Pobla; Gusts of 88 km/h Serra Alfabia, 81 Puerto Soller, 76 Banyalbufar; Rainfall of 39.4 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 35.5 Lluc, 30.4 Banyalbufar, 28.7 Serra Alfabia, 23.0 Palma University.