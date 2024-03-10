Sunny but windy on Monday. There is a yellow alert for high winds - gusts of 70 km/h - in the north/northeast, Tramuntana and interior from 2am to 12 noon. The wind is expected to drop in the afternoon but pick up again in areas by the evening and persist into Tuesday morning. With the breezes predominantly from the northwest, it will feel quite chilly.

There are also alerts for rough coastal conditions - the south from midnight to 6am; the Tramuntana and north/northeast from 2am to noon. Waves of three to four metres.

The outlook for the week is pretty good - sunny and gradually getting warmer, up to 20C midweek and perhaps as high as 24C by Saturday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (10C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Sunday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 18.2 Muro, 18.1 Pollensa, 18.0 Capdepera and Palma Port, 17.8 Puerto Pollensa, 17.7 Arta, 17.5 Santanyi, 17.4 Portocolom, 17.3 Sa Pobla, 17.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Palma University and Son Servera, 17.1 Colonia Sant Pere, 17.0 Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 3.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 4.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.2 Palma University, 7.3 Lluc; Gusts of 78 km/h Cabrera, 73 Serra Alfabia, 65 Palma Airport, 64 Banyalbufar, 62 Porreres; Rainfall of 2.0 litres per square metre Portocolom, 0.8 Can Sion and Manacor.