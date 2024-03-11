Sunny and mainly clear skies on Tuesday but with some occasional cloudy spells. Wind of the past few days has died down, and we are in for several days of settled and increasingly warm weather, with highs of 24C forecast for the weekend.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7pm (UV rating 3): Alcudia (8C) 17C, gentle east breeze veering south; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 19.

Andratx (8C) 15C, light northwest breeze; humidity 60%. Wed: 17, Thu: 16, Fri: 18.

Binissalem (4C) 17C, light south breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 19, Thu: 19, Fri: 21.

Deya (6C) 14C, light northwest breeze; humidity 65%. Wed: 16, Thu: 17, Fri: 17.

Palma (6C) 18C, gentle south breeze veering northwest; humidity 45%. Wed: 19, Thu: 18, Fri: 21.

Pollensa (7C) 18C, gentle east breeze backing light northwest; humidity 60%. Wed: 19, Thu: 21, Fri: 20.

Porreres (4C) 19C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Wed: 19, Thu: 19, Fri: 22.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 18C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Wed: 19, Thu: 19, Fri: 20.

Santanyi (5C) 17C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Wed: 18, Thu: 17, Fri: 22.

Sineu (4C) 18C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Wed: 19, Thu: 19, Fri: 21. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Monday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 19.4 Capdepera, 18.9 Portocolom, 18.8 Son Servera, 18.7 Palma Port, 18.5 Muro, 18.2 Santanyi, 18.1 Can Sion (Campos), 18.0 Palma Airport, 17.9 Puerto Pollensa, 17.6 Sa Pobla, 17.5 Arta; Lows of 3.1 Can Sion, 5.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 5.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.9 Salines Llevant (Campos), 7.0 Llucmajor; Gusts of 105 km/h Serra Alfabia, 67 Cabrera, 65 Binissalem and Pollensa; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Sa Pobla.