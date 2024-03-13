Sunny with some occasional cloud on Thursday. Some quite chilly temperatures overnight and around dawn, but to be expected in March with the settled conditions as they are. All looking very pleasant for the foreseeable future, and note that the UV has pushed up to 5.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6pm (UV rating 5): Alcudia (8C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 21.

Andratx (8C) 16C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Fri: 19, Sat: 19, Sun: 19.

Binissalem (6C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 23.

Deya (8C) 17C, calm increasing to gentle southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 18, Sat: 19, Sun: 21.

Palma (5C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 60%. Fri: 22, Sat: 21, Sun: 21.

Pollensa (6C) 20C, calm increasing to light south breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 21, Sat: 24, Sun: 22.

Porreres (4C) 19C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Fri: 23, Sat: 22, Sun: 23.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 19C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest;; humidity 60%. Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 24.

Santanyi (6C) 18C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Fri: 22, Sat: 20, Sun: 21.

(6C) 18C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Fri: 22, Sat: 20, Sun: 21. Sineu (5C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 23. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Wednesday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 20.2 Arta, 19.9 Pollensa, Puerto Pollensa and Sa Pobla, 19.6 Binissalem, 19.3 Can Sion (Campos), 19.2 Petra, 19.0 Sineu, 18.7 Manacor, Porreres and Santa Maria, 18.6 Llucmajor and Palma University, 18.5 Salines Llevant (Campos); Lows of 0.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 0.9 Lluc, 1.0 Can Sion (Campos), 1.6 Binissalem, 2.0 Palma University, 2.7 Petra.