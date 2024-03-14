Mainly sunny on Friday but likely to be cloudy in southern areas. A remote chance of a spot of rain overnight, when temperatures are due to be somewhat higher than over the past few days. There could be some fog in the evening.

The outlook is fine for the weekend - quite warm, and then warmer still on Monday, when the high is currently forecast to be up to 27C.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (9C) 19C, light south breeze backing northeast; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 22, Sun: 21, Mon: 24.

Andratx (10C) 18C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Sat: 19, Sun: 19, Mon: 21.

Binissalem (7C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 22, Sun: 23, Mon: 24.

Deya (8C) 18C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sat: 20, Sun: 20, Mon: 22.

Palma (9C) 20C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 21, Sun: 21, Mon: 22.

Pollensa (8C) 20C, gentle south breeze increasing to moderate northwest; humidity 65%. Sat: 23, Sun: 22, Mon: 27.

Porreres (7C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 60%. Sat: 22, Sun: 23, Mon: 25.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light northwest;; humidity 60%. Sat: 22, Sun: 24, Mon: 25.

Santanyi (8C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 20, Sun: 21, Mon: 22.

Sineu (9C) 22C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 60%. Sat: 22, Sun: 23, Mon: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 21.5 Muro, 21.1 Puerto Pollensa, 20.9 Pollensa, 20.8 Colonia Sant Pere, 20.3 Arta, 20.0 Sa Pobla, 18.9 Capdepera and Sineu, 18.6 Petra, 18.5 Can Sion (Campos), Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Manacor; Lows of -0.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.1 Can Sion 3.0 Lluc, 3.5 Palma University.