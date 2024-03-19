A warm Wednesday, likely to be fairly cloudy in areas and with a possibility of mist or fog early on.

The warm weather is set to continue until Sunday, when the current forecast is for a fall in temperatures to a high of 18C and for breezier conditions - a northeast wind. There is a chance of some rain on Friday and over the weekend.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6.30pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (10C) 21C, light southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 19.

Andratx (11C) 22C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 55%. Thu: 22, Fri: 22, Sat: 23.

Binissalem (8C) 23C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 50%. Thu: 23, Fri: 25, Sat: 23.

Deya (10C) 21C, light southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 22, Fri: 22, Sat: 21.

Palma (11C) 23C, light east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 45%. Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.

Pollensa (10C) 23C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Thu: 21, Fri: 23, Sat: 21.

Porreres (7C) 23C, gentle east breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 22, Fri: 25, Sat: 23.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 21C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 65%. Thu: 20, Fri: 23, Sat: 22.

Santanyi (9C) 21C, moderate east breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 20, Fri: 22, Sat: 22.

Sineu (9C) 22C, gentle southeast breeze backing east; humidity 55%. Thu: 22, Fri: 24, Sat: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 25.4 Muro, 24.8 Pollensa and Sa Pobla, 24.0 Puerto Pollensa, 23.9 Binissalem, 23.8 Llucmajor, 23.7 Sineu, 23.3 Arta, 23.2 Colonia Sant Pere, 23.1 Can Sion (Campos) and Porreres, 23.0 Sant Elm and Santa Maria; Lows of 5.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.2 Can Sion, 6.6 Lluc, 7.1 Salines Llevant (Campos), 7.2 Palma University.