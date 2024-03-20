Sunny with high cloud for most of Mallorca on Thursday; more by way of cloud possible in northeastern areas. Remaining warm, as it will be into the weekend until a change on Sunday, when temperatures are forecast to drop and there could be some rain. A further fall in temperatures and an increased risk of rain are currently expected on Tuesday next week, when the wind from the west is due to be quite strong.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 5): Alcudia (11C) 19C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 20, Sat: 20, Sun: 17.

(11C) 19C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 70%. - Fri: 20, Sat: 20, Sun: 17. Andratx (12C) 23C, moderate east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 23, Sat: 22, Sun: 19.

(12C) 23C, moderate east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 23, Sat: 22, Sun: 19. Binissalem (9C) 24C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 25, Sat: 25, Sun: 18.

(9C) 24C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 25, Sat: 25, Sun: 18. Deya (11C) 23C, light southeast breeze; humidity 30%. Fri: 22, Sat: 21, Sun: 18.

(11C) 23C, light southeast breeze; humidity 30%. Fri: 22, Sat: 21, Sun: 18. Palma (13C) 24C, moderate east-northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 25, Sat: 24, Sun: 20.

(13C) 24C, moderate east-northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 25, Sat: 24, Sun: 20. Pollensa (10C) 21C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Fri: 22, Sat: 23, Sun: 18.

(10C) 21C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Fri: 22, Sat: 23, Sun: 18. Porreres (9C) 23C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Fri: 25, Sat: 25, Sun: 19.

(9C) 23C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Fri: 25, Sat: 25, Sun: 19. Sant Llorenç (10C) 21C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 70%. Fri: 23, Sat: 22, Sun: 18.

(10C) 21C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 70%. Fri: 23, Sat: 22, Sun: 18. Santanyi (11C) 21C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 65%. Fri: 23, Sat: 22, Sun: 18.

(11C) 21C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 65%. Fri: 23, Sat: 22, Sun: 18. Sineu (11C) 22C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Fri: 24, Sat: 23, Sun: 18. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Wednesday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 23.6 Sant Elm, 23.0 Palma Port and Pollensa, 22.8 Es Capdellà, Llucmajor and Puerto Pollensa, 22.5 Palma Airport, 22.4 Binissalem, 22.3 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 22.1 Palma University, 22.0 Muro; Lows of 5.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.8 Palma University, 8.9 Binissalem, 9.1 Arta, 9.3 Can Sion (Campos).