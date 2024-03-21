Sunny with mostly high cloud on Friday. The possibility of fog in the morning. Not much breeze and pretty warm, with highs of 25C again being forecast.

The weekend's weather is fine on Saturday and with the risk of some rain (low probability at present) on Sunday. A far higher probability on Monday and into next week.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (11C) 21C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 20, Sun: 18, Mon: 23.

(11C) 21C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. - Sat: 20, Sun: 18, Mon: 23. Andratx (11C) 22C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sat: 21, Sun: 20, Mon: 21.

(11C) 22C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sat: 21, Sun: 20, Mon: 21. Binissalem (9C) 25C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 22, Sun: 19, Mon: 23.

(9C) 25C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 22, Sun: 19, Mon: 23. Deya (11C) 23C, calm; humidity 40%. Sat: 21, Sun: 18, Mon: 21.

(11C) 23C, calm; humidity 40%. Sat: 21, Sun: 18, Mon: 21. Palma (11C) 25C, gentle east breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sat: 24, Sun: 21, Mon: 23.

(11C) 25C, gentle east breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sat: 24, Sun: 21, Mon: 23. Pollensa (10C) 22C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 24.

(10C) 22C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 24. Porreres (9C) 25C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sat: 23, Sun: 20, Mon: 23.

(9C) 25C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sat: 23, Sun: 20, Mon: 23. Sant Llorenç (10C) 24C, gentle northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 22.

(10C) 24C, gentle northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 22. Santanyi (9C) 24C, light northeast-north breezes; humidity 40%. Sat: 22, Sun: 18, Mon: 21.

(9C) 24C, light northeast-north breezes; humidity 40%. Sat: 22, Sun: 18, Mon: 21. Sineu (10C) 23C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Thursday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 25.5 Es Capdellà, 23.9 Palma University, 23.4 Palma Port, 23.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 23.0 Llucmajor and Palma Airport, 22.5 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 22.3 Binissalem, 22.2 Can Sion (Campos), 22.1 Lluc, 22.0 Sant Elm; Lows of 7.0 Palma University, 7.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.0 Es Capdellà, 10.3 Sa Pobla, 10.4 Sant Elm.