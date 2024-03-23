A sunny Sunday for the whole of Mallorca; just some occasional cloud during the day, with the cloud expected to build up by the evening.

At present, it looks like some rain from Monday to Wednesday. Monday should see a fair amount of sun but with showers; Tuesday is set to be the worst day, with grey skies and a high probability of rain. Some of the rain could be muddy and there is a chance of thunderstorms.

Clearer, sunny weather forecast to return on Thursday, with temperatures rising on Good Friday to a possible high of 28C.

This is the outlook for the week at the moment, another feature being the wind. A westerly, strong at times, is forecast to blow from Tuesday to Thursday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6.30pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (10C) 18C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 21.

Andratx (10C) 19C, gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 17, Wed: 19.

Binissalem (7C) 20C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 50%. Mon: 21, Tue: 17, Wed: 19.

Deya (9C) 19C, light northwest breeze switching southeast; humidity 50%. Mon: 19, Tue: 16, Wed: 18.

Palma (11C) 21C, gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 45%. Mon: 21, Tue: 18, Wed: 20.

Pollensa (9C) 19C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 22.

Porreres (8C) 20C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Mon: 20, Tue: 17, Wed: 19.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 19C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 20.

Santanyi (10C) 18C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 17, Wed: 19.

Sineu (9C) 19C, gentle east breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 16, Wed: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 24.5 Llucmajor, 24.4 Can Sion (Campos), 23.6 Salines Llevant (Campos), 23.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Palma University, 23.4 Palma Airport, 23.1 Porreres, 22.9 Binissalem, 22.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 22.7 Palma Port and Puerto Soller, 22.5 Pollensa; Lows of 5.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.7 Can Sion, 6.8 Lluc, 6.9 Binissalem, 7.5 Arta.