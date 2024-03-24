Sunday wasn't as good as had been forecast - a high of only 18.8C.

Some sunny spells on Monday, but there is a high probability of rain, which Aemet expects to only be light but possibly falling as muddy rain. There is also the possibility of the odd thunderstorm.

For Tuesday, there is a yellow alert for rough seas, with the wind from the southwest intensifying. Temperatures will drop to below normal for this time in March.

The forecast for warm weather by Good Friday (up to 28C) holds good at present, but weather stations are indicating that Saturday will be cloudy with the probability of some rain.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (9C) 20C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 22.

Andratx (9C) 19C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 55%. Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 19.

Binissalem (6C) 21C, moderate east breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 20.

Deya (8C) 19C, light southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 19.

Palma (10C) 21C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 50%. Tue: 16, Wed: 18, Thu: 20.

Pollensa (9C) 21C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 20, Wed: 20, Thu: 24.

Porreres (8C) 20C, moderate east breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 20.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 19C, moderate east breeze easing to light west; humidity 65%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 22.

Santanyi (9C) 19C, moderate east breeze easing to light west; humidity 65%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 19.

Sineu (9C) 19C, moderate east breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Tue: 17, Wed: 16, Thu: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 18.8 Es Capdellà, 18.7 Sant Elm, 18.3 Palma Port, 18.1 Llucmajor, 18.0 Cap Blanc (Llumajor), 17.9 Puerto Soller, 17.6 Palma University, 17.4 Banyalbufar, 17.3 Binissalem and Palma Airport, 17.2 Porreres, 17.1 Capdepera, 17.0 Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 4.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.8 Palma University, 7.3 Petra and Sa Pobla, 7.6 Lluc.