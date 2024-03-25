A grey day for Mallorca on Tuesday. Rain likely but not expected to be heavy. Where it falls, it will probably be mud, as was the case on Monday. 'Dry' thunderstorms remain a possibility.

Otherwise, it will be fairly windy. There are no alerts for wind, but there is a yellow for the coasts with the exception of the north and northeast. For the Tramuntana, the alert is from 4pm to 8pm; for the south and east from 6pm to midnight and continuing into Wednesday. Waves up to three metres and gusts of 60 km/h. It will be breezy for the rest of the week and at least until Easter Sunday.

Reasonable amount of sun expected on Wednesday, the main risk of any rain being early on. Thursday and Friday sunny, and very warm in areas on Friday. A chance of some rain again on Saturday and then Sunday is looking cloudy with a high probability of rain but up to 25C in the north.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (10C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 21, Thu: 22, Fri: 25.

Andratx (10C) 17C, moderate west-southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 18, Thu: 19, Fri: 21.

Binissalem (8C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 50%. Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 24.

Deya (9C) 16C, light southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 17, Thu: 18, Fri: 22.

Palma (12C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Wed: 17, Thu: 20, Fri: 22.

Pollensa (10C) 21C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 40%. Wed: 21, Thu: 25, Fri: 27.

Porreres (9C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 24.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 50%. Wed: 19, Thu: 21, Fri: 23.

Santanyi (10C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Wed: 18, Thu: 19, Fri: 22.

Sineu (10C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 50%. Wed: 18, Thu: 19, Fri: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Monday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 19.5 Cap Blanc (Llumajor), 18.8 Can Sion (Campos), 18.6 Salines Llevant (Campos), 18.4 Banyalbufar and Pollensa, 18.3 Binissalem and Palma Port, 18.2 Sant Elm, 18.1 Llucmajor, 18.0 Es Capdellà, 17.8 Puerto Soller and Santanyi; Lows of 5.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.9 Lluc, 9.3 Porreres; Rainfall of 0.8 litres per square metre Petra and Porreres, 0.6 Llucmajor and Sa Pobla.