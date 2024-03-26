Aemet suggests there is the possibility of thunderstorms overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday, but the forecast is for a generally sunny Wednesday, not much risk of rain but windy.

The wind is expected to strengthen by the evening, as there is a yellow alert from 8pm to midnight for the Tramuntana region, the south and the east - gusts up to 70 km/h. This alert is currently active until 8am on Thursday.

There are also alerts for the coasts: yellow in the south and east from midnight to 9pm and then amber until midnight Wednesday and continuing into Thursday (waves to eight metres). For the Tramuntana coast, there is a yellow alert from 6pm to midnight, also continuing into Thursday.

The wind, as previously reported, will be a factor for several days, at least until Easter Monday. The forecasts for Thursday and Friday remain as they were - sunny with some quite high temperatures in areas on Friday.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (9C) 19C, gentle west breeze increasing to fresh southwest; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 22, Fri: 25, Sat: 21.

(9C) 19C, gentle west breeze increasing to fresh southwest; humidity 35%. - Thu: 22, Fri: 25, Sat: 21. Andratx (8C) 18C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh southwest; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 18.

(8C) 18C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh southwest; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 18. Binissalem (5C) 17C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 23, Sat: 20.

(5C) 17C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 23, Sat: 20. Deya (7C) 16C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 18, Fri: 21, Sat: 18.

(7C) 16C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 18, Fri: 21, Sat: 18. Palma (10C) 17C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 19.

(10C) 17C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 19. Pollensa (8C) 20C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 35%. Thu: 24, Fri: 27, Sat: 22.

(8C) 20C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 35%. Thu: 24, Fri: 27, Sat: 22. Porreres (7C) 17C, fresh west breeze backing southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 24, Sat: 21.

(7C) 17C, fresh west breeze backing southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 24, Sat: 21. Sant Llorenç (8C) 18C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh southwest; humidity 40%. Thu: 22, Fri: 24, Sat: 22.

(8C) 18C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh southwest; humidity 40%. Thu: 22, Fri: 24, Sat: 22. Santanyi (8C) 17C, fresh west breeze backing southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 22, Sat: 20.

(8C) 17C, fresh west breeze backing southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 22, Sat: 20. Sineu (7C) 17C, fresh west breeze backing southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 23, Sat: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Tuesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 19.8 Pollensa, 18.9 Muro, 18.7 Puerto Pollensa, 18.6 Portocolom, 18.5 Capdepera, 18.1 Sa Pobla, 18.0 Can Sion (Campos) and Son Servera, 17.9 Palma Port, Salines Llevant (Campos) and Santanyi, 17.7 Arta, Binissalem and Puerto Soller, 17.6 Colonia Sant Pere and Palma Airport, 17.5 Petra; Lows of 4.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.5 Lluc, 8.9 Binissalem, 9.4 Sa Pobla; Rainfall of 14.3 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia, 12.0 Binissalem and Palma University, 11.8 Lluc, 9.6 Santa Maria.